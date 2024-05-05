DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.91-$3.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.3 %

XRAY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 4,506,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

