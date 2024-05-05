DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.91-$3.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 4,506,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

