Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Down 1.6 %

ENOV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

