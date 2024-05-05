Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.91.

Entegris Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.80. 1,600,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,751. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

