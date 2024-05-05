Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $3,137.54 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,137.54 or 0.04897952 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $376.81 billion and $8.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00058426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,097,745 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.