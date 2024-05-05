Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.6% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

QCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.