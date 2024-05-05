Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 9,291,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.