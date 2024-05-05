Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises about 2.0% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ DHIL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $151.90. 16,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,208. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.92. The company has a market cap of $431.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

