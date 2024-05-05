Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $458,850,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after buying an additional 708,947 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,960,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,691,000 after acquiring an additional 185,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,831. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

