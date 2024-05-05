Everscale 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $518,698.97 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $86.69 million and $518,698.97 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,826,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,965,733,466 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

