First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $209.50 to $211.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.16.

FSLR traded up $11.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

