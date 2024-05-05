Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.62. The stock had a trading volume of 196,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

