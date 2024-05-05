Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.38 on Friday, reaching $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.48 and its 200-day moving average is $483.84. The firm has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.