Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $61,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 251,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,314. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

