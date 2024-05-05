Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock worth $1,424,402. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $75.85. 4,578,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 72.35%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

