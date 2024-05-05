Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,146 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 73.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,965,000 after purchasing an additional 515,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

