Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 75 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

