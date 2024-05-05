Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.375-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.68.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 15,896,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

