Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Global Payments stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.37. 3,191,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

