Henry James International Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,185 shares during the quarter. Pearson comprises about 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 35.5% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 198,674 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Pearson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pearson by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 362,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Pearson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1987 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSO

Pearson Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.