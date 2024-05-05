IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IQV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.37. 1,052,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,136. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

