LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.72. 1,946,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 218.05 and a beta of 0.82. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

