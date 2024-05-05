Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21), Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $184.65 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 188.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 18,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $3,345,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 164,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,688.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793 in the last three months. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

