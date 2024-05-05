Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %
MGYR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
