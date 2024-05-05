Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

MGYR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.