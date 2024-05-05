Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.