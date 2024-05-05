Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.97-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.98-13.08 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 5.2 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $17.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.38 and a 200 day moving average of $324.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $356.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 408.01% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $351.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

