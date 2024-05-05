Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $840.44 million and approximately $50.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,776,330,259 coins and its circulating supply is 44,093,251,629 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

