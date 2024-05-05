Nkcfo LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.34 and a 200 day moving average of $561.78. The company has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.