Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,392 shares during the quarter. Nokia Oyj accounts for 1.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477,173 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at $12,591,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,590,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,434. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.