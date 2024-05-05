NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,171,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. 1,501,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,243. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

