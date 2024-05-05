Oppenheimer Trims Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price to $42.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.78.

Intapp stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 581,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,272. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,327,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,327,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,106,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,088,735. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 81,400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

