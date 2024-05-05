PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.99 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $40.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00127543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011796 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

