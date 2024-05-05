Prom Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $190.40 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $10.43 or 0.00016307 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001514 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,955.89 or 0.99966798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012707 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.37755993 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $9,179,392.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

