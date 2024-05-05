Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.15-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.33. 970,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $265.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day moving average of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total transaction of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

