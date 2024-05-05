Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $556.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.31. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Ranpak

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.