Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 180,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 111,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 9,076,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,093. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.