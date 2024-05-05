Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,757. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

