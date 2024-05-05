River Global Investors LLP Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

River Global Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. 4,529,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,564. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

