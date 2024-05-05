Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1,864.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 354,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. 1,148,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,519. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

