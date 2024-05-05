Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $35,309,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,910. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.