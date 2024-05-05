Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.1% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 397,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

