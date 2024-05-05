Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 503 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

BATS:SYLD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.58. 34,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

