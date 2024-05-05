Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 604 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.54. 835,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,636. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

