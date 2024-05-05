Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 7,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after buying an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,213,000 after buying an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,867. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

