Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 309.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,279,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

