Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 5,100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,791,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

