Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $227.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

