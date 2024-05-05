Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 126,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 85,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $103.04.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.