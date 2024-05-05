SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lowered by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,357,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after buying an additional 180,642 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 411,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 901,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. 8,827,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,455. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.