Spire Wealth Management Has $15.66 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,643 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 3,612,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.